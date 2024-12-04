Chewy Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Chewy, Inc. CHWY will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Analysts expect Chewy to report quarterly earnings at 23 cents per share. That's up from 15 cents per share a year ago. The Plantation, Florida-based company projects to report quarterly revenue of $2.86 billion, compared to $2.74 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Chewy missed analyst estimates for revenue in the last quarter while beating estimates in seven of the last 10 quarters.

Chewy shares slipped by 0.03% to close at $33.62 on Tuesday.

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $35 to $40 on Dec. 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Baird analyst Justin Kleber maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $35 to $40 on Nov. 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz maintained a Hold rating and boosted the price target from $24 to $28 on Nov. 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

B of A Securities analyst Curtis Nagle upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy and increased the price target from $24 to $40 on Nov. 20. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Barclays analyst Trevor Young maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $34 to $40 on Nov. 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

