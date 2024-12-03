Marvell Unveils New Platform, Targets Growing AI Bandwidth Demands

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL showcased a new product Wednesday that it claims has superior energy efficiency and reduces operational costs for artificial intelligence (AI) servers.

Marvell Ara — described as a three-nanometer, 1.6 Terabits per second Pulse Amplitude Modulation 4 (PAM4) interconnect platform with 200 Gigabits per second electrical and optical interfaces — “sets a new industry standard,” Vice President Xi Wang stated.

Ara reduces 1.6 Tbps optical module power by over 20%. It will be available for select customers from the first quarter 2025.

On Tuesday, Marvell Technology announced a five-year expanded partnership with Amazon.com Inc’s AMZN cloud unit, Amazon Web Services, Inc .

The collaboration focused on leveraging cloud infrastructure and driving advancements in data solutions.

Marvell Technology stock has gained 68% year-to-date as a critical supplier of semiconductor solutions for data centers, AI infrastructure, and networking.

DZ BANK AG, California Public Employees Retirement System, UBS Group AG, Invesco Ltd, and T. Rowe Price Associates Inc ramped stakes in Marvell Technology in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley, Bank of Montreal Can, Clearbridge Investments, LLC, and Goldman Sachs reduced their exposure to the stock.

Analyst Blayne Curtis finds Marvell Technology well-positioned to tap the AI chip frenzy.

Price Action: MRVL stock is up 0.72% at $97.57 at last check Tuesday.

