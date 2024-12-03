Marvell Unveils New Platform, Targets Growing AI Bandwidth Demands

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
December 3, 2024 3:48 PM | 1 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Marvell revealed Marvell Ara, a 3nm 1.6 Tbps Pulse Amplitude Modulation 4 (PAM4) interconnect platform.
  • Ara leverages the Marvell 3nm platform with 200 Gbps serializer/deserializer.

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL showcased a new product Wednesday that it claims has superior energy efficiency and reduces operational costs for artificial intelligence (AI) servers.

Marvell Ara — described as a three-nanometer, 1.6 Terabits per second Pulse Amplitude Modulation 4 (PAM4) interconnect platform with 200 Gigabits per second electrical and optical interfaces — “sets a new industry standard,” Vice President Xi Wang stated.

Ara reduces 1.6 Tbps optical module power by over 20%. It will be available for select customers from the first quarter 2025.

Also Read: Biden Targets China With New Chip Restrictions, Nvidia Slides 

On Tuesday, Marvell Technology announced a five-year expanded partnership with Amazon.com Inc’s AMZN cloud unit, Amazon Web Services, Inc .

The collaboration focused on leveraging cloud infrastructure and driving advancements in data solutions.

Marvell Technology stock has gained 68% year-to-date as a critical supplier of semiconductor solutions for data centers, AI infrastructure, and networking.

DZ BANK AGCalifornia Public Employees Retirement SystemUBS Group AGInvesco Ltd, and T. Rowe Price Associates Inc ramped stakes in Marvell Technology in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Morgan StanleyBank of Montreal CanClearbridge Investments, LLC, and Goldman Sachs reduced their exposure to the stock.

Analyst Blayne Curtis finds Marvell Technology well-positioned to tap the AI chip frenzy.

Price Action: MRVL stock is up 0.72% at $97.57 at last check Tuesday.

Also Read:

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Posted In:
NewsTechBriefs
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved