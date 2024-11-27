Russian Hackers Launch Widespread Cyber Assault Using Firefox And Windows Zero-Days: What You Need To Know About The RomCom Exploit

Russian-linked hacking group RomCom has exploited vulnerabilities in Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Windows to target users across Europe and North America.

What Happened: In a blog post on Monday, security researchers at ESET shared that they have discovered that RomCom used two previously unknown zero-day vulnerabilities in a widespread cyberattack.

These flaws allowed hackers to deploy a "zero-click" exploit, installing malware remotely without user interaction.

RomCom leveraged these vulnerabilities through malicious websites to infect victims' devices with backdoor malware, granting them extensive access.

Mozilla patched the Firefox vulnerability on Oct. 9, while Microsoft addressed the Windows flaw on Nov. 12, after a report from Google’s Threat Analysis Group.

Why It Matters: RomCom was previously associated with a ransomware attack on Japanese tech giant Casio. The group is also notorious for targeting organizations allied with Ukraine.

The attack by RomCom is also part of a broader pattern of Russian-linked cyber activities targeting various sectors globally. In September, it was reported that pro-Russian hackers disrupted the Taiwan Stock Exchange, causing temporary service instability.

During the same month, Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Center reported a shift in Russian cyber tactics, with operations targeting the Kamala Harris–Tim Walz campaign ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Previously in March, Microsoft revealed that Russian hackers, known as Nobelium, stole some of its source code by spying on senior executives.

