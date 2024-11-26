Telegram's $1.3B Crypto Windfall Shields Business Amid Pavel Durov's Legal Troubles, Toncoin Emerges As The Golden Goose

Telegram has reported significant financial growth in the first half of 2024, with revenue reaching $525 million, driven by strong performance in cryptocurrency holdings. This is despite ongoing legal challenges facing its CEO, Pavel Durov.
What Happened: Telegram’s financial disclosures indicate that the company has benefited from the rising value of its cryptocurrency holdings, which have grown to $1.3 billion, reported Financial Times, citing the company's unaudited financial statements.
This increase, along with proceeds from selling Toncoins, has provided a financial cushion for the Dubai-based firm amid Durov’s legal troubles.
In August, Durov was detained by French authorities in Paris, facing preliminary charges related to alleged criminal activities on the platform.
Despite these challenges, Telegram informed investors that the situation has not materially impacted its operations.
The company generated $225 million from a one-time deal involving Toncoin TON/USD, initially developed by Telegram but now managed by an open-source community.
Telegram’s financial statements also show a post-tax profit of $335 million for the first half of the year.
Why It Matters: Telegram’s financial health has been under scrutiny, especially with reports suggesting a loss of $108 million on revenue of $342 million in the previous year.
Despite these challenges, the company has been eyeing a $30 billion IPO in 2026. It remains focused on monetization through ads and premium subscriptions.
A significant portion of Telegram’s revenue, over 40%, is derived from crypto-related operations, including its integrated wallet and sale of collectibles.
This reliance on cryptocurrency has provided a financial buffer amid legal challenges.
Additionally, investments like the $5 million by V3V Ventures in premium Telegram usernames highlight the platform’s potential in the crypto space, as these usernames are seen as valuable assets for building crypto channels.
Price Action: Toncoin is priced at $6.26, reflecting a 2.16% rise over the past 24 hours. However, its trading volume has declined by 15.18%, amounting to $626.53 million at the time of writing, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
