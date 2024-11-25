Agilent Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. A will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Nov. 25.

Analysts expect Agilent to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share. That's up from $1.38 per share a year ago. The Santa Clara, California-based company projects to report quarterly revenue of $1.67 billion, compared to $1.69 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 20, Agilent raised its quarterly dividend to 24.8 cents per share of common stock, a 5% increase over the previous dividend.

Agilent shares gained 1.4% to close at $133.84 on Friday.

Wells Fargo analyst Brandon Couillard initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $157 on Aug. 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

UBS analyst Elizabeth Garcia maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $141 to $150 on Aug. 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Citigroup analyst Patrick Donnelly maintained a Buy rating and lifted the price target from $150 to $165 on Aug. 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

TD Cowen analyst Dan Brennan maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $153 to $160 on Aug. 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

B of A Securities analyst Derik De Bruin maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $140 to $147 on Aug. 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

