Weekend Round-Up: AI Dominates Headlines With Nvidia, Elon Musk, And Hollywood's Big Names

The past week has been a whirlwind of news, with artificial intelligence (AI) taking center stage. From Nvidia’s impressive Q3 earnings to Elon Musk’s bold predictions about AI, the tech world has been abuzz with exciting developments. Hollywood is also gearing up for a new era of AI, while Jim Cramer reinforces his bullish outlook on Nvidia. Meanwhile, Chinese tech giants are expanding their AI footprints in Silicon Valley. Let’s dive into the details.

Nvidia’s Q3 Earnings Beat Expectations

Nvidia Corp. NVDA continued its streak of exceeding expectations with its Q3 earnings. The tech giant reported a 94% YoY increase in revenue, reaching $35.1 billion and surpassing the Street consensus estimate of $33.12 billion. Despite supply constraints, the company’s CEO, Jensen Huang, remains optimistic about the future of AI. Read the full article here.

Elon Musk Predicts AI Will Surpass Doctors, Lawyers

Elon Musk has made a bold prediction about the future of AI. Following a study that revealed OpenAI's ChatGPT-4 outperformed medical professionals in diagnosing illnesses, Musk believes AI will soon surpass doctors and lawyers. The study reported a 90% accuracy rate for AI, compared to 76% for doctors using ChatGPT and 74% for doctors relying on traditional resources. Read the full article here.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon See AI as Hollywood’s Next Big Thing

Ben Affleck believes AI will be the next big disruptor in Hollywood. Speaking at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha Summit, Affleck downplayed fears of AI replacing human creativity, instead suggesting that the technology will reshape the costlier, less creative aspects of filmmaking. Read the full article here.

Jim Cramer Doubles Down on Nvidia

Following Nvidia’s stellar Q3 earnings report, CNBC's Jim Cramer and Wall Street analysts have reinforced their bullish outlook on the company. Cramer cited Nvidia’s high return on investment as a key reason why major tech companies “have no choice but to buy Nvidia’s chips.” Read the full article here.

Chinese Tech Giants Expand AI Footprints in Silicon Valley

Chinese tech firms, including Alibaba BABA, ByteDance, and Meituan, are reportedly expanding their AI teams in Silicon Valley. The move is part of a broader push to attract top U.S. talent and gain an edge in the lucrative AI sector. Read the full article here.

