Reddit Tumbles 7% In Premarket Amid Advance's Stake Sale Announcement: Technicals Show Strong Support, But Selling Pressure Persists At Overbought Levels

Shares of Reddit Inc RDDT nosedived by 6.2% to $148.11 per share in premarket, despite closing 16% higher at $158.02 apiece on Thursday. Technical analysis points towards a bullish trend, with the stock trading at overbought levels.

What Happened: Reddit’s shareholder, Advance Magazine Publishers Inc. plans to sell as much as $1.2 billion of the company’s stake, reported Bloomberg on Friday morning. The company is said to be offering 7.8 million shares in between the range of $145.38-$148.54 each.

Advance Magazine Publishers is an arm of the Newhouse family publishing empire that owns Conde Nast. The company seeks to establish a credit facility using Reddit’s stake, while buying derivatives on Reddit’s shares, which allow it to indirectly maintain an ownership stake, reported Bloomberg.

Apart from this, Reddit faced an outage on Wednesday and Thursday this week. This outage stems from an HTTP error, as per TechCrunch. The platform was able to resolve the issue later.

Why It Matters: Technical analysis points towards strong support for the RDDT stock.

Thursday’s closing price of $158.02 sits above its eight, 20, and 50-day simple moving averages, signaling a bullish trend. However, the stock's distance from its 100-day moving average of $75.59 suggests potential selling opportunities with the relative strength index of 79.18 indicating overbought conditions.

While RDDT stock could face volatility, if the stake sale report holds true its recent upgrade from Piper Sandler citing strong user growth metrics, makes it attractive in the longer term.

According to Benzinga pro data, Reddit has a consensus price target of $92.84 based on the ratings of 19 analysts. The high is $150 per share issued by Piper Sandler on Nov. 19 and the low is $54 apiece issued by New Street Research on March 26, 2024.

The average price target of $118.33 between Piper Sandler, Bernstein, and Citigroup implies a 19.28% downside for Reddit.

