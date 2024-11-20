What's Going On With C3.ai Stock Wednesday?

C3.ai, Inc. AI shares are trading lower on Wednesday despite the positive news of an expanded partnership with Capgemini.

This new collaboration aims to accelerate the delivery of Enterprise AI solutions across various industries, helping clients enhance efficiency, productivity, and reduce costs.

By combining C3.ai’s AI applications with Capgemini’s industry expertise and global implementation capabilities, the two companies will tailor AI solutions for sectors such as life sciences, energy, utilities, government, banking, and manufacturing.

Capgemini will further strengthen this partnership by expanding its dedicated global practice for C3.ai, focusing on delivering scalable AI solutions with rapid time-to-value for joint clients.

C3.ai’s Chairman and CEO, Thomas M. Siebel, emphasized that the collaboration will empower organizations to operate more efficiently and innovate faster, providing a competitive edge through Enterprise AI.

“Our partnership with Capgemini dramatically expands our service and delivery capacity, ensuring the continued success of our growing customer base at global scale,” Siebel said.

Additionally, C3.ai made headlines yesterday when it announced a strategic alliance with Microsoft at the Microsoft Ignite conference.

The partnership, which builds on their existing collaboration, aims to accelerate the adoption of Enterprise AI on Microsoft Azure.

The new agreement positions Microsoft as the preferred cloud provider for C3.ai’s offerings, and C3.ai as a preferred AI application software provider on Azure. Both companies will focus on technical integration, product development, and joint marketing efforts to drive AI adoption.

These strategic moves highlight C3.ai’s commitment to expanding its AI solutions across industries and accelerating global growth.

Price Action: AI shares traded lower by 2% at $32.30 at last check Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock

