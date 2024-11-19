Eli Lilly's Investigational Drug Cuts Sticky Cholesterol Levels By Almost 86%

On Monday, Eli Lilly And Co LLY announced Phase 2 results for muvalaplin, an investigational once-daily, orally administered selective inhibitor of lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)], a genetically inherited risk factor for heart disease.

In the U.S., about 20% of people, or approximately 63 million individuals, have high levels of Lp(a).

Elevated Lp(a) levels can double or even triple the risk of a heart attack and are associated with other cardiovascular issues.

The study demonstrated that muvalaplin significantly reduced elevated Lp(a) levels in adults, meeting its primary endpoint.

At the 12-week primary endpoint, muvalaplin (10 mg, 60 mg, and 240 mg) significantly reduced Lp(a) levels compared to placebo.

The placebo-adjusted reductions were up to 85.8% using an intact Lp(a) assay and up to 70.0% using an apo(a) assay.

Specifically, the reductions were 47.6% (10 mg), 81.7% (60 mg) and 85.8% (240 mg) with the intact Lp(a) assay, and 40.4% (10 mg), 70.0% (60 mg) and 68.9% (240 mg) with the apo(a) assay.

Muvalaplin also met secondary endpoints for all three tested doses (10 mg, 60 mg, and 240 mg).

The three tested doses achieved statistical significance for Lp(a) thresholds, and the 60 mg and 240 mg doses also achieved statistical significance for apoB reductions.

These data also demonstrated:

Using the intact Lp(a) assay, the percentage of participants achieving normal Lp(a) levels of less than 125 nmol/L at week 12 was 64.2% (10 mg), 95.9% (60 mg), and 96.7% (240 mg), compared to 6.0% in the placebo group.

Using the apo(a) assay, 38.9% (10 mg), 81.9% (60 mg), and 77.4% (240 mg) of participants achieved an Lp (a) level of less than 125 nmol/L, compared to 3.6% in the placebo group.

ApoB levels were reduced at all doses, with placebo-adjusted reductions of 8.9% (10 mg), 13.1% (60 mg) and 16.1% (240 mg).

Adverse events were similar in both the muvalaplin and placebo groups.

Price Action: LLY stock is down 0.44% at $723.97 at the last check on Tuesday.

