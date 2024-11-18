XPeng Vs. NIO: Can Tech, Trend Turn The Tables Ahead Of Q3 Earnings?

The battle of China's electric vehicle (EV) giants heats up this week as XPeng Inc. XPEV and NIO Inc. NIO prepare to reveal their third-quarter earnings.

XPeng reports after the bell on Tuesday, while NIO follows early Wednesday. Here’s what the charts and innovations signal ahead of these crucial reports.

XPeng: AI Ambitions Meet Bullish Signals

XPeng is riding high on a wave of tech innovation, unveiling the AI-defined P7+, the futuristic AEROHT flying car, and the Kunpeng Super Electric System boasting record-setting charging speeds.

These announcements come as XPeng stock trends moderately bullish, showing significant buying pressure.

From a technical standpoint:

XPeng stock trades at $13.23, above its 20-day SMA ($12.42), 50-day SMA ($11.54) and 200-day SMA ($9.01) — all bullish signals.

However, the stock is below its eight-day SMA ($13.70), hinting at short-term selling pressure.

With analysts projecting a third quarter revenue of $1.38 billion and an EPS loss of 27 cents a share, XPeng's AI-driven strategy and technical setup point to potential upside post-earnings.

NIO: Bearish Setup Despite Buying Pressure

NIO's stock, in stark contrast, is mired in a bearish trend.

Trading at $4.71, NIO stock sits below all key moving averages:

The eight-day SMA ($4.79), 20-day SMA ($5.07) and 50-day SMA ($5.55) all suggest bearish momentum.

Still, the stock has seen buying pressure recently, which could hint at a potential reversal if earnings impress. Analysts expect third-quarter revenue of $2.54 billion and an EPS loss of 30 cents a share.

The Verdict

XPeng's bullish technical indicators and innovation narrative position it as the front-runner for investor attention this week, while NIO's bearish setup leaves it with more to prove.

As both companies face earnings, the battle could set the tone for the next phase of China's EV wars.

