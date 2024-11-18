6 Games To Leave Xbox Game Pass By End Of Month, Including Soccer Story And Rollerdrome

Microsoft Corp. MSFT has officially announced the latest games departing Xbox Game Pass, leaving subscribers with just two weeks to enjoy these titles.

The news arrives as Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and Goat Simulator Remastered bolster the service's lineup.y loses six diverse titles, including Remnant: From the Ashes, Soccer Story, and the critically acclaimed Rollerdrome.

Games Departing Xbox Game Pass

Here's the full roster of titles exiting Xbox Game Pass by the end of November, according to Eurogamer:

While the Iron’s Hot

Spirit of the North Enhanced Edition

Soccer Story

Rollerdrome

Conan Exiles

Coral Island

Remnant: From the Ashes

Xbox's Broader Strategy

Microsoft has reiterated its commitment to “bringing great games to more people on more devices,” with plans to extend its popular franchises to competing platforms like PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

