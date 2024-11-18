6 Games To Leave Xbox Game Pass By End Of Month, Including Soccer Story And Rollerdrome

  • Microsoft is removing six games from Xbox Game Pass, including Rollerdrome and Conan Exiles, while adding Spyro and Age of Empires II.
  • Xbox reaffirms its goal to bring top franchises to more devices, including PS5 and Switch.

Microsoft Corp. MSFT has officially announced the latest games departing Xbox Game Pass, leaving subscribers with just two weeks to enjoy these titles.

The news arrives as Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and Goat Simulator Remastered bolster the service's lineup. Xbox Game Pass loses six diverse titles, including Remnant: From the Ashes, Soccer Story, and the critically acclaimed Rollerdrome.

Games Departing Xbox Game Pass

Here's the full roster of titles exiting Xbox Game Pass by the end of November, according to Eurogamer:

  • While the Iron’s Hot
  • Spirit of the North Enhanced Edition
  • Soccer Story
  • Rollerdrome
  • Conan Exiles
  • Coral Island
  • Remnant: From the Ashes

Xbox's Broader Strategy

Microsoft has reiterated its commitment to “bringing great games to more people on more devices,” with plans to extend its popular franchises to competing platforms like PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

