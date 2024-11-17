Elon Musk Reacts After Brazilian President's Wife Swears At Tesla CEO: 'They Will Lose The Next lection'

Brazil's first Lady Rosangela da Silva reportedly swore at Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk at an event in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

What Happened: "F— you, Elon Musk," she said while talking about the need to regulate social media, Bloomberg reported.

Musk responded to the snippet of the First Lady’s speech on social media platform X and said, “They will lose the next election.”

Rosangela da Silva is the wife of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the Workers’ Party who won against Jair Bolsonaro in 2022. Brazil’s next Presidential election is slated for 2026.

Why It Matters: Brazil banned Musk-owned social media platform X earlier this year after it failed to ban profiles that the government claimed were spreading misinformation.

Musk subsequently resorted to namecalling Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on X, referring to him as a “criminal wearing judges robes like a Halloween costume.”

"The world is not obliged to put up with Musk’s far-right ideology just because he is rich," President da Silva said in September about Musk.

X was restored in Brazil in October after X complied with the judge’s demands.

