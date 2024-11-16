OpenAI Co-Founders, Now Rivals Sam Altman And Elon Musk Clash Over ChatGPT And xAI's Grok Chatbots Again

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has responded to Elon Musk's ongoing criticism of OpenAI’s ChatGPT's alleged left-wing bias, specifically in the context of the billionaire’s own AI chatbot, Grok.

What Happened: On Friday, Altman took to X, formerly Twitter, to refute Musk’s claims of political bias in ChatGPT.

He compared the responses of ChatGPT and Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, to a political query, subtly challenging Musk’s accusations. “Which one is supposed to be the left-wing propaganda machine again?” Altman wrote.

The OpenAI CEO then underscored the neutrality of ChatGPT, stating, “We are proud of how consistently ChatGPT scores as the least biased AI in evals.”

See Also: AI Capabilities Plateauing, Say Andreessen Horowitz Founders, Echoing Concerns Of OpenAI Co-Founder Ilya Sutskever

we are proud of how consistently chatgpt scores as the least biased ai in evals.



that is an important default (and then users should have lots of choice to customize). — Sam Altman (@sama) November 15, 2024

Following Altman’s post, Musk replied by saying, “Swindly Sam is at it again.”

Swindly Sam is at it again … https://t.co/g86nws9g9h — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2024

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Musk co-founded OpenAI with Altman and Greg Brockman in 2015 but left in 2018 due to disagreement over the company’s direction.

The tech mogul has since filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing it of prioritizing commercial interests over public good and attempting to undermine competitors like his own company xAI.

In September earlier this year, Musk expressed his displeasure over reports about OpenAI’s transition to a for-profit entity, which could potentially give Altman a 7% stake in the company.

Despite their strained relationship, Altman acknowledged Musk’s early contribution to OpenAI in an interview earlier this month. The OpenAI CEO called Musk’s early contribution “very helpful.”

OpenAI’s valuation soared to $157 billion in October, following a funding round that secured more than $6.5 billion. Meanwhile, Musk’s xAI fetched a $24 billion valuation in May after securing $6 billion in a funding round.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photos courtesy: Shutterstock