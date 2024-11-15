SpaceX To Launch Tender Offer, Valuing Company At Over $250 Billion: Report

SpaceX, under the leadership of Elon Musk, is reportedly preparing to initiate a tender offer next month.

What Happened: SpaceX's tender offer will allow the sale of existing shares at $135 each, valuing the company at over $250 billion, as reported by Reuters.

Musk’s ambition for human Mars exploration could become a national priority under Trump’s administration. The NASA Artemis program, which intends to use SpaceX’s Starship for lunar missions as a precursor to Mars expeditions, is anticipated to shift focus towards Mars with uncrewed missions targeted this decade.

SpaceX might push for relaxed regulations on worker and participant safety in private space flights under Trump’s presidency.

An investigation last year revealed over 600 worker injuries at SpaceX facilities, exceeding the industry average, raising concerns about the company’s adherence to safety standards.

See Also: If Tesla Stock Hits All-Time Highs In 2025, Will It Be Driven By Trump-Musk Relationship?

Why It Matters: SpaceX’s valuation has seen a significant increase over the past year. In June, the company was reportedly set for a record $210 billion valuation in a tender offer, surpassing its previous $200 billion estimate. This was driven by substantial investor demand.

However, Musk has previously dismissed the possibility of a SpaceX initial public offering (IPO), citing the intense pressure for short-term results faced by publicly listed companies.

SpaceX’s dominance in the space sector is further highlighted by its control over two-thirds of the planet’s satellites, thanks to the rapid expansion of its Starlink satellite network.

As of September, SpaceX’s Starlink service connects over 4 million customers worldwide, demonstrating the company’s significant impact on global connectivity.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock