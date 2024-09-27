SpaceX's Starlink Now Connects 4M Customers With More Than 6K Operational Satellites, Adds A Million Users In 4 Months

Elon Musk‘s SpaceX said on Thursday that its Starlink satellite internet service is providing connectivity to over 4 million people around the globe.

What Happened: The company made the announcement via a post on social media platform X, adding that the 4 million Starlink customers are spread across over 100 countries, territories, and other markets.

Starlink announced that it is connecting over 3 million customers merely a few months back on May 20, implying that the segment added a million customers in just 4 months.

Starlink first hit a million subscribers in December 2022 after starting limited beta internet service in 2020.

Why It Matters: Starlink uses a constellation of satellites in low-Earth orbit to provide connectivity to customers including airlines. Earlier this month, SpaceX launched its 7000th Starlink satellite into space. Of these, over 6000 are working, according to data kept by astronomer Jonathan McDowell.

Earlier on Thursday, Air France said that it will start rolling out onboard Wi-Fi service in all its aircraft with Starlink from 2025.

“During the flight, customers will be able to easily stay in touch with friends and family, follow all the world’s news live, play video games online, and of course stream TV, films, and series,” the airline company said. “The service will be accessible from smartphones, digital tablets, and laptops, and each customer will be able to connect several devices simultaneously.”

