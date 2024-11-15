Crude Oil Dips Over 2%; Bloom Energy Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones index falling by more than 300 points on Friday.

The Dow traded down 0.78% to 43,410.32 while the NASDAQ fell 2.50% to 18,630.37. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.51% to 5,859.61.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Utilities shares rose by 1% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, information technology shares fell by 2.7%.

Top Headline

Equities Trading UP



The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. AREN shares shot up 181% to $1.63 after it announced its first ever profitable quarter.

Equities Trading DOWN

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TFFP shares dropped 77% to $0.37 after the company announced it will wind down its operations.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 2.2% to $67.20 while gold traded down 0.1% at $2,572.20.

Silver traded down 0.5% to $30.425 on Friday, while copper fell 0.5% to $4.0690.

Euro zone

European shares closed mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.77%, Germany's DAX fell 0.27% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.58%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index gained 0.97%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.09%.

The annual inflation rate in Italy increased to 0.9% in October versus 0.7% in the prior month, while France’s annual inflation rate rose to 1.2% in October. The GDP in the UK grew by 1% year-over-year during the third quarter.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.28%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.05% and China's Shanghai Composite Index dipping 1.45%.

Hong Kong's economy expanded by 1.8% year-over-year in the third quarter compared to a 3.2% increase in the previous period. China’s retail sales rose by 4.8% year-over-year in October, while industrial production rose by 5.3% year-over-year in October.

Economics

The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index surged to 31.2 in November versus -11.9 in the previous month and topping market estimates of -0.7.

U.S. export prices increased by 0.8% in October, while import prices rose by 0.3% month-over-month in October.

U.S. retail sales rose 0.4% month-over-month in October compared to a revised 0.8% increase in September, and toping market estimates of 0.3%.

U.S. industrial production declined by 0.3% in October compared to a revised 0.5% declined in September.

The total number of active U.S. oil rigs fell by one to 478 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported.

U.S. business inventories rose 0.1% month-over-month in September compared to a 0.3% gain in August and versus market estimates of 0.2%.

