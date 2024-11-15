AbbVie, Bitcoin And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors picked AbbVie Inc. ABBV.

On Monday, AbbVie said two trials investigating emraclidine as a once-daily, oral monotherapy treatment for adults with schizophrenia failed two Phase 2 trials. The studies did not meet their primary endpoint of showing a statistically significant improvement in the change from baseline in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score compared to the placebo group at week 6

Stephen L. Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named Bitcoin as his final trade.

Bitcoin prices pulled back as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks poured cold water on rate cut optimism. Bitcoin surged past the key $91,000 level on Thursday.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named Baker Hughes Company BKR.

On Oct. 22, Baker Hughes reported quarterly earnings of 67 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 61 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $6.91 billion. It missed the analyst consensus estimate of $7.22 billion.

On Thursday, Citigroup analyst Scott Gruber maintained Baker Hughes with a Buy and raised the price target from $42 to $50.

Price Action:

At the time of writing, Bitcoin prices fell around 1.5%

AbbVie shares fell by 0.4% to settle at $169.63 during Thursday's session.

Baker Hughes gained 0.3% to close at $43.18 during Thursday's session.

