Boeing Is Up Against Airbus And China's COMAC As Vietnam Airlines Seeks Bids For 50 Planes In 2025

Vietnam Airlines plans to issue requests for proposals in 2025 to acquire 50 new narrowbody jets, according to CEO Le Hong Ha.
What Happened: The national carrier previously signed a provisional agreement with Boeing Co BA for 50 737 MAX jets, but a final decision has yet to be reached as other manufacturers, including Airbus EADSF EADSY and China's COMAC, remain in contention, Reuters reported.
Vietnam Airlines currently operates a narrowbody fleet exclusively composed of Airbus models. With the airline projecting a need for 170 new aircraft by 2035, COMAC’s C919 could also be considered amid growing interest from Chinese manufacturers in the Vietnamese market.
