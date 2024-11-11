Relaxation Emerges As Strongest Predictor Of Psychedelic Therapy Benefits, Study

A study published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology has found that feelings of relaxation, rather than mystical experiences are the strongest predictor of positive outcomes in psychedelic-assisted therapy for treatment-resistant psychiatric disorders.

Led by Gregor Hasler at Switzerland’s University of Fribourg, the research challenges the belief that transformative experiences, like ego dissolution, drive the antidepressant effects of psychedelics. As PsyPost reported, the study, which involved 28 patients with conditions like depression and anxiety, as well as 28 healthy participants, was conducted in Switzerland, where psychedelic therapy is legally permitted in medical settings. All participants received either LSD or psilocybin in therapeutic environments designed to promote calm and reflection.

Structure And Approach Of Therapy Sessions

Each session began with two preparatory meetings, where patients discussed goals, potential effects, and coping strategies with their psychiatrist. During the therapy, patients received their dose in a calm, supportive environment with soothing music and optional eye coverings to aid introspection. A psychiatrist was present to guide meditation, if desired, and to ensure comfort.

Surprising Findings On Relaxation's Role In Therapy

After their sessions, patients showed a significant reduction in depression symptoms, lasting up to a week. Unlike previous studies linking antidepressant effects to mystical experiences, the study found that relaxation was the key predictor of therapeutic success.

"Previous studies found a connection between mystical experiences and antidepressant response, but we did not confirm this association," Hasler noted. The research suggests that while mystical experiences are often associated with psychedelic states, they may not be essential for mental health improvements. The calming effects of relaxation, however, appeared vital in allowing patients to engage deeply with their emotions and therapeutic processes.

Relaxation As A Therapeutic Catalyst

The importance of relaxation aligns with established therapeutic principles, as many forms of therapy emphasize creating a safe, relaxed environment to foster emotional openness. According to the study's authors, promoting calmness may help patients feel secure enough to explore their inner experiences without resistance.

"This study contributes to the ongoing discussion about the best approach to psychotherapy in conjunction with psychedelic therapy," Hasler stated. He added that "relaxation on the day of substance administration is a key factor for treatment success and is potentially modifiable. The study also shows that, under the right conditions and following safety protocols, naturalistic psychedelic treatments can be safe."

The researchers suggest incorporating additional relaxation techniques, such as breathing exercises and mindfulness practices, to enhance therapy outcomes. These methods could help patients enter a calm, open mindset, maximizing the benefits of psychedelic therapy.

Limitations And Future Directions

The study’s naturalistic design, with participants from diverse backgrounds and varying psychiatric conditions, makes it difficult to pinpoint the exact mechanisms of psychedelic therapy. Variations in medication use among participants may also have influenced their experiences.

"The study had a relatively small sample size, and as a naturalistic study, there was significant variability in the study population, as well as in the substances and dosages used," Hasler acknowledged.

Future research could use a more controlled approach with larger samples and explore the impact of pausing certain medications before therapy. This could help determine if specific techniques can enhance the relaxation effect, leading to better therapeutic outcomes

"Knowing that relaxation on the substance day is important allows us to monitor it and take measures to enhance relaxation, for example, through position adjustments, mindfulness interventions, and music," Hasler explained, pointing toward a future of more tailored and effective psychedelic therapies.

Cover image made with AI