GE HealthCare And DeepHealth Team Up To Advance AI-Powered Breast Cancer Screening: Details

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC formed a strategic collaboration with DeepHealth, a RadNet, Inc. RDNT to advance AI in imaging.

The companies aim to develop SmartTechnology solutions that leverage AI to improve imaging interpretation, reporting, clinical collaboration, and operational efficiency.

Under the agreement, GE HealthCare will distribute SmartMammo and other DeepHealth solutions to imaging providers across the U.S. as part of its comprehensive imaging technology portfolio.

Beyond SmartMammo, the two companies plan to explore further collaboration on SmartTechnology solutions in other modalities and clinical domains, aiming to broaden access to and enhance the impact of AI-powered workflows.

This collaboration aims to enhance breast cancer screening by integrating AI-driven clinical imaging support to improve detection and diagnosis during the critical early stages of treatment.

The collaboration between GE HealthCare and DeepHealth will also incorporate Smart Alerts, a DeepHealth workflow solution integrated with Senographe Pristina. This feature uses rapid AI processing to quickly identify potentially suspicious lesions, alerting imaging sites within minutes.

The goal is to enable same-day diagnostic exams, improve follow-up compliance, and reduce anxiety for women with potentially concerning findings.

Roland Rott, President & Chief Executive Officer of Imaging for GE HealthCare stated, “As we look to make more personalized, patient-centered breast care a reality – AI continues to show great promise in breast cancer screening from early detection and risk prediction, to reduced callbacks and more efficient workflows for breast imaging providers.”

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Spinnaker ETF Series Langar Global HealthTech ETF LGHT and Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF CSD.

Price Action: GEHC shares are up 0.31% at $86.21 premarket at the last check Monday.

Image by PDPics from Pixabay

