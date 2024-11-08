Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp NRG Energy Price Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG will release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Nov. 8.

Analysts expect the Houston, Texas-based bank to report quarterly earnings at $2 per share, up from $1.41 per share in the year-ago period. NRG Energy projects to report revenue of $9.38 billion for the recent quarter, compared to $7.95 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

NRG Energy announced it is partnering with Renew Home, a leading virtual power plant (VPP) company to boost its residential VPP capabilities.

NRG Energy shares gained 4.3% to close at $96.40 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citigroup analyst Ryan Levine maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $84 to $100 on Oct. 31. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Wells Fargo analyst Neil Kalton maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $120 to $130 on Oct. 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker maintained a Market Perform rating and increased the price target from $90 to $94 on Oct. 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Guggenheim analyst Shahriar Pourezza maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $77 to $118 on Oct. 8. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $78 on Sept. 13. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Considering buying NRG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: