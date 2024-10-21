Zions Bancorp Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ZION will release earnings results for its third quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Oct. 21.

Analysts expect the Salt Lake City, Utah-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share, up from $1.13 per share in the year-ago period. Zions Bancorporation projects to report revenue of $778.86 million for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 23, Zions Bancorp's division CB&T entered into agreement to acquire four branch locations in Palm Desert and Indio from FirstBank.

Zions Bancorporation shares gained 0.4% to close at $51.25 on Friday.

JP Morgan analyst Steven Alexopoulos maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $58 to $54 on Oct. 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst John Pancari maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $58 to $56 on Oct. 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $54 on Sept. 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Truist Securities analyst Jennifer Demba maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $54 to $52 on Sept. 20. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $51 to $49 on Sept. 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

