Amazon-Style Return To Office Policy Doesn't Await Spotify Employees: 'Can't Spend A Lot Of Time Hiring Grown-Ups And Then Treat Them Like Children'

Spotify Technology SA SPOT is sticking to its work-from-anywhere policy, diverging from the trend of companies such as Amazon.com Inc. that are calling employees back to the office.

What Happened: Spotify’s chief human resources officer, Katarina Berg, emphasized in an interview with Raconteur, that work is not limited to a specific location.

Berg stated, “You can’t spend a lot of time hiring grown-ups and then treat them like children,” reinforcing Spotify’s stance on flexibility. The company introduced its WFA policy in February 2021, allowing employees to choose between working from home, the office, or a hybrid model.

Spotify’s policy has reportedly led to a 15% reduction in employee attrition and enhanced workplace diversity by 2022, as noted by Fortune. Despite the challenges of virtual collaboration, Spotify is collaborating with the Stockholm School of Economics to study remote work’s impact on innovation.

While companies like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. enforce in-office schedules, Spotify remains committed to its flexible approach, resisting the trend of increased office attendance.

Why It Matters: The decision by Spotify to maintain its WFA policy comes at a time when many companies are reversing remote work policies. Google has also assured employees it will not follow Amazon’s strict return-to-office mandate, highlighting a divide in corporate strategies.

Amazon’s recent decision to require employees to return to the office full-time has sparked concern among its workforce, with a survey indicating that 73% of Amazon employees are considering leaving due to the policy.

This trend is part of a broader movement where some companies use return-to-office mandates as a strategy to encourage voluntary turnover, as noted in a survey by Bamboo HR.

