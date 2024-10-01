US Slams Russia's 'Unsafe' Maneuver After Fighter Jet Comes Very Close To US F-16 Near Alaska: 'Not What You'd See In A Professional Air Force'

In a recent development, the U.S. military has condemned a Russian fighter jet’s dangerous maneuver near Alaska, highlighting ongoing tensions between the two nations.

What Happened: The U.S. military released footage on Monday of a Russian fighter jet performing an unsafe maneuver near Alaska last week, according to Reuters.

The incident occurred during a routine aerial intercept of Russian aircraft in international airspace near Alaska. Typically, these intercepts are conducted safely and professionally, but this instance was an exception, officials noted.

Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot, who oversees U.S. forces in North America, stated, “The conduct of one Russian Su-35 was unsafe, unprofessional, and endangered all – not what you’d see in a professional air force,” in a statement posted on X.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reported on September 23 that it had detected and tracked four Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone. NORAD emphasized that such Russian activities are regular and not considered a threat.

Why It Matters: This incident is part of a series of provocative actions by Russian military forces. In July, three Russian fighter jets reportedly harassed U.S. drones on an anti-ISIS mission over Syria, forcing them to take evasive actions.

Additionally, Russia has recently adjusted its nuclear policy, signaling potential consequences for Western nations involved in attacks on Russia. President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia might deploy nuclear weapons if targeted by conventional missiles. This adjustment is a response to discussions in the U.S. and Britain about allowing Ukraine to use Western missiles against Russia.

Moreover, the Biden administration’s decision to enhance Ukraine’s long-range strike capabilities has U.S. intelligence agencies on high alert. President Joe Biden decided to provide Ukraine with the Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) long-range munition, raising concerns about potential Russian retaliation.

