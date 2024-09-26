Zoom CEO Eric Yuan Predicts 4-Day Work Weeks Enabled By AI Within 20 Years, Echoing Views Of Bill Gates And Steve Cohen

Zoom Video Communications Inc. CEO Eric Yuan announced at the Concordia Summit in New York on Wednesday that AI will soon enable four-day work weeks. Yuan believes this shift could occur within the next 20 years or even sooner.

What Happened: Yuan stated that as AI technology becomes more prevalent, employees will transition to working 32 hours a week instead of the traditional 40. He emphasized that this change is inevitable, saying, “That will become reality,” reported Observer

Earlier this year, Yuan told The Verge that Zoom aims to use AI to create “digital twins” capable of attending meetings and making decisions on behalf of users. These avatars would handle routine tasks, allowing employees to reduce their work weeks.

Yuan, who founded Zoom in 2011, highlighted the company’s ongoing investment in AI, noting that they were ahead of the curve even before the rise of OpenAI‘s ChatGPT. Zoom has recently introduced several AI-powered features through its AI Companion tool, which assists with tasks like summarizing meetings and generating project ideas.

Despite the optimism, Yuan acknowledged the need for caution and regulation in AI deployment, citing an internal test that revealed biases in a virtual background feature, leading to a delay in its release, according to the report.

Why It Matters: The prediction by Zoom CEO Yuan aligns with a growing consensus among industry leaders about the transformative potential of AI in the workplace. In April, Steve Cohen of Point72 Asset Management remarked that the four-day workweek is an “eventuality” due to increased productivity driven by AI.

Additionally, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has been advocating for a 32-hour work week without pay cuts, proposing legislation to adjust the overtime threshold accordingly. This bill aims to ensure workers benefit from the productivity gains brought by AI and automation.

Even Bill Gates has weighed in on the topic, suggesting that advancements in technology could lead to a three-day workweek in the future. Gates envisions a world where machines handle most tasks, reducing the need for human labor.

However, the rapid adoption of AI also raises concerns about job security and inequality. Geoffrey Hinton, known as the “Godfather of AI,” has warned about potential job losses and has advocated for universal basic income to address these challenges.

