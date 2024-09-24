Elon Musk Says, 'Your Tesla Can Now Drive Itself Through Complex Parking Lots To Find You' — 'Actually Smart Summon' Feature Arrives

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA, announced on X that Tesla vehicles can now autonomously navigate complex parking lots to find their owners.

What Happened: According to a post by Musk on social media platform X on Tuesday, “Your Tesla can now drive itself through complex parking lots to find you.”

Musk’s statement was in response to a post by ΛI DRIVR, which highlighted the improved “Actually Smart Summon” feature, stating it makes navigating places like Costco easy.

The Summon and Smart Summon features allow a Tesla to move in or out of a parking space up to 12 meters (39 feet). These features are designed for use in familiar and predictable areas such as private driveways and parking lots.

Smart Summon can drive a Tesla to a selected location or directly to the owner, maneuvering around obstacles and stopping as needed. Tesla specifies that this feature is intended for private parking lots and driveways.

Why It Matters: The announcement of this new feature is a significant milestone for Tesla’s autonomous driving technology. Earlier this month, Tesla launched the “Actually Smart Summon” feature, which allows owners to summon their vehicles using their phones.

This feature is part of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver assistance technology, which has been gradually rolling out to users.

Earlier this year, Tesla made a notable change to its FSD package, rebranding it as “Full Self-Driving (Supervised).” This change means that the car will drive with minimal driver intervention, but not completely autonomously. This rebranding has sparked discussions and conspiracy theories among Tesla owners and enthusiasts.

Just a day before the latest announcement, Musk stated that buses would become obsolete once Tesla’s robotaxis start operating. He emphasized that these robotaxis would take people from point to point at a cost similar to a bus ticket, highlighting the potential for Tesla’s autonomous technology to revolutionize transportation.

