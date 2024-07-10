Trump's Niece Says 'Good Times' During Ex-President's Tenure Purely 'Fictional:' 'He's Betting..We've Forgotten A Lot Of Things'

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden‘s lack of mental acuity is being hotly debated as he fights for a second term in office. Against this backdrop, Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump, a psychologist, said Tuesday that Americans are likely experiencing cognitive decline.

Short-Term Memory: Americans’ short-term memory has erased the horrors of Donald Trump’s “catastrophic” four years in the Oval Office, said Mary Trump in a substack post. That explains poll data that showed her uncle had a 51% approval rating in Wisconsin, she said.

“Good times” during the Trump administration are purely “fictional,” she said. The psychologist and podcaster referred to her uncle’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The reason things in this country continue to seem bad now despite much evidence to the contrary is because we've never recovered from the horrors of the Trump administration,” Mary Trump said. She noted that her uncle left, with the economy cratering and the worst job record, while during Biden’s tenure, the stock market has been touching record highs, unemployment is at impressive lows, wages are up, and manufacturing is back.

“Donald is the weakest man I've ever known,” his niece said. “He's betting that we've forgotten a lot of things.”

European Elections: In a separate post published on Monday, Mary Trump delved into the election results from Europe. “Democracy is back from the brink” in Europe, she said.

The French and U.K. election results were “huge victories” for democracy but huge losses for “Donald's brand of fascism,” she said. In a snap parliamentary election held in France, the left-wing alliance won the most seats, thwarting the far-right's attempt to take power but none of the coalition has got an absolute majority. The British voted out the Conservative Party, ending its 14-year reign.

“In England and France, voters from different parts of the political spectrum put aside their small disagreements in order to focus on the big picture—the fight between freedom and fascism,” Mary Trump said.

“By rallying around the cause of democracy — and the fear of what the extreme right would do if they gained power — they have shown us the way.”

The psychologist said Donald Trump wants to silence people’s voices, he wants to decide who has a say and what direction this country goes in. “Donald is so close to an imperial presidency,” she said.

Image Via Shutterstock