Rafah Airstrikes Not Major Enough To Cross US Red Lines, Says Biden's Security Council Spokesman: 'Not In Israel's Best Interest'

Loading... Loading...

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has said that the recent deaths in Rafah following Israeli airstrikes do not constitute a major ground operation that crosses U.S. red lines.

What Happened: Kirby emphasized that the U.S. does not have a specific “measuring stick” for such incidents, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

“We’ve also said we don’t want to see a major ground operation in Rafah that would really make it hard for the Israelis to go after Hamas without causing extensive damage and potentially a large number of deaths. We have not seen that yet,” he said.

Kirby also noted that Israel’s operations were mostly in a corridor on the outskirts of Rafah.

When asked if the recent ground operations would lead to a withdrawal of U.S. military aid, Kirby confirmed that this was not the case. He mentioned that Israel used precision-guided munitions, indicating an effort to be discreet and targeted, though the results were tragic.

Kirby also warned that Israel’s actions could lead to further isolation from the international community, which is not in Israel’s or the U.S.’s best interest.

“So this is of concern, clearly, because it’s not in Israel’s best interest,” Kirby said.

“And it’s not in our best interest for Israel to become increasingly isolated on the world stage.”

The U.S. administration’s response has faced criticism from human rights and Arab American groups.

The State Department expressed deep concern to Israel and urged an investigation into the incident. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that Washington will closely monitor Israel’s probe, noting that Israel’s military operations in Rafah have not been as large-scale as those in other parts of Gaza.

Why It Matters: The situation in Rafah has drawn significant international attention. On Tuesday, Israeli forces entered safe zones in Rafah, drawing international attention. Spain, Ireland, and Norway officially recognized the Palestinian state, highlighting the global scrutiny of Israel’s actions.

The Biden administration has proposed a $1 billion arms deal for Israel after initially pausing the delivery of arms due to concerns over their usage in densely populated areas. This move raised eyebrows among international observers and human rights organizations.

Read Next: US Lawmaker Warns To ‘Declare War’ On China In Case Of An Unprovoked Attack On Taiwan

Image credits – Shutterstock

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Pooja Rajkumari