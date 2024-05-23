These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

Vitesse Energy, Inc. VTS

Dividend Yield: 8.42%

8.42% Alliance Global Partners analyst Jeff Grampp initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $27 on Nov. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Jeff Grampp initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $27 on Nov. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Roth MKM analyst John White initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $30.5 on Oct. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst John White initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $30.5 on Oct. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Recent News: On May 6, Vitesse Energy posted mixed results for the first quarter.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI

Dividend Yield: 5.93%

5.93% Goldman Sachs analyst John MacKayreinstated a Buy rating with a price target of $20 on Oct. 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst John MacKayreinstated a Buy rating with a price target of $20 on Oct. 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Mizuho analyst Gabe Moreenreiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $22 on June 15, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Gabe Moreenreiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $22 on June 15, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Recent News: On April 17, Kinder Morgan posted in-line earnings for the first quarter.

ONEOK, Inc. OKE

Dividend Yield: 4.85%

4.85% Stifel analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $81 to $88 on April 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $81 to $88 on April 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Citigroup analyst Spiro Dounismaintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $73 to $83 on March 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Spiro Dounismaintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $73 to $83 on March 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: On May 13, ONEOK announced plans to acquire strategic Gulf Coast NGL pipelines for $280 million.

