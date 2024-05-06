AI Crypto Coins Sector 'Heating Up' With Nvidia Earnings In May, Render Is 'Ready For New All-Time High,' Tout Traders

Loading... Loading...

Prominent pseudonymous trader Stoic emphasized the importance of recognizing and adapting to the fragmented rotations in the current bull market, with sectors such as artificial intelligence.

What Happened: In a May 5 tweet, Stoic highlighted the potential in the AI sector, particularly with Nvidia‘s earnings report expected on May 22. He notes Fetch.ai FET/USD, Render RNDR/USD, and SingularityNET AGIX/USD as solid options within the AI space.

Stoic stressed the significance of cutting positions on weak alternatives and being flexible in order to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the rapidly evolving market. He further highlighted the opportunity cost of holding onto positions that are slowly losing value while a basket of AI coins are gaining, describing it as "painful".

Why It Matters: CoinGecko data supports this sentiment, showing a 7.5% growth in the valuation of Artificial Intelligence coins, with the top three coins reporting gains between 2% and 6%.

Machine Alpha, another notable crypto trader, points to two significant catalysts that could lead to Render’s rally to a new all-time high: Nvidia’s earnings on May 22 and Apple‘s WWDC AI reveal on June 10.

RNDR is currently forming a triple bottom on its daily chart, indicating a potential bullish reversal. Additionally, crypto trader Wizz suggests that Bittensor TAO/USD is expected to lead the AI bounce, with FET likely to follow suit.

