Elon Musk Reacts To GM CEO Marry Barra's Presence On Disney Board Amid Festering Dispute With Mouse House: 'Small World'

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk on Thursday responded to the presence of rival automaker General Motors Co‘s CEO Mary Barra on the board of The Walt Disney Co.

What Happened: “Small world,” Musk wrote on X. He was responding to an X user who noted that Barra was also a Director on Disney’s board.

Musk Vs Disney: Musk’s ongoing dispute with Disney dates back months.

The backdrop of the feud includes Disney's decision to suspend advertising on X last year on the back of Musk’s antisemitic comments on X. While Musk has since apologized for the comment, he has also expressed disdain for companies that suspended advertising, declaring, "If someone is going to blackmail me with advertising or money, go f*** yourself."

Earlier this week, the billionaire CEO alleged "institutionalized racism and sexism" within Disney after sharing a supposed Disney "General Entertainment Content Inclusion Standards" document. The document, leaked by an anonymous source, outlined detailed diversity criteria for different roles in Disney productions. The CEO further slammed the quality of the content produced by the entertainment company over the past several years, attributing it all to the “DEI minefield.”

Musk's critique of Disney extends beyond diversity standards. He has previously openly criticized Disney CEO Bob Iger and predicted a "meaningful decline" in Disney's future, citing concerns about the company's market cap and performance across its streaming and theatrical divisions.

Musk Vs Barra: Musk has previously also taken a potshot at Barra’s 2022 compensation amount of $34 million at GM saying, "Corporate compensation should be proportionate to success, just like it is for pro sports."

Though General Motors was one of the biggest auto sellers in the U.S. last year, it lagged behind Tesla in the electric vehicle segment. The company sold 75,883 EVs in the country in 2023, as compared to Tesla which sold about 655,000 vehicles.

Photo courtesy: Thomas Hawk on Flickr

