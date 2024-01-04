McDonald's On The Brink Of History - Just 1% Away From Soaring To Unprecedented Record Highs

Loading... Loading...

Investors are closely monitoring McDonald's Corp MCD as it nears a major milestone in its stock price. The company is on the verge of surpassing its previous all-time high of $299, which was formed in July 2023. This level is significant as it is just shy of the significant $300 level.

McDonald's stock faced obstacles along the way but emerged stronger. After a slump in July, with a 17% drop, the company demonstrated its resilience by bouncing back remarkably, achieving a noteworthy 19% gain.

Focus is now on McDonald's upcoming Q4 earnings report, which is set to be released on January 30th. Analysts have forecasted earnings of $2.56 for this quarter. Despite an estimated Q3 earnings of $2.83, McDonald's exceeded expectations with actual earnings of $3.19.

The stock has experienced impressive growth in the past year, marking a notable achievement. In 2023 alone, the stock has increased by an impressive 12%, demonstrating a strong performance by all measures.

Looking back over the span of a decade, the stock has surged by a remarkable 204%, showcasing the company's unwavering growth and skillful navigation through diverse market conditions.

Looking forward to 2024, there is an air of anticipation surrounding McDonald's stock. If the company can sustain its current momentum in the coming months, there is a genuine chance that it could reach new record highs, surpassing the $300 threshold. However, investors should not underestimate the difficulty of surpassing this significant psychological barrier.

Investors would be wise to practice patience in this context, as the stock market is known for its inherent unpredictability.

After the closing bell on Wednesday, January 3, the stock closed at $294.39, trading down by 0.89%.

Image Via shutterstock

This article is from an external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga's reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.