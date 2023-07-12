Meta Stock Skyrockets To $300 Resistance Level For The First Time Since 2022 - But Can Bulls Break Through This Major Barrier?

Meta's stock price hit the $300 resistance level on Tuesday for the first time since February 2022. This key price point could signal a bullish breakout or rejection back downwards.

Meta's stock has skyrocketed an eye-popping 143% so far in 2023, defying market expectations.

Meta's app, Threads has proven immensely popular, gaining 100 million energized users in just 5 days.

Now, investors are eagerly pondering the future for the stock, will the price keep climbing, or will it be pushed back down by this significant resistance level?

This impressive rally can be attributed to a series of successful initiatives and strategies undertaken by the tech giant.

The introduction of their latest application, Threads, has the potential to further propel the stock price to new heights.

Threads, the messaging app connected to Instagram, quickly gained immense popularity, surpassing even OpenAI's ChatGPT record.

In just five days, Threads attracted an astonishing 100 million users, a milestone that took ChatGPT approximately two months to achieve.

The user-friendly onboarding process, which simply requires creating a profile with existing Instagram accounts, ensured a smooth transition for the influx of new users.

As we analyze the current market trends, we can observe that the $300 price level holds great importance as a resistance point.

The question now arises, will Meta's stock be able to surpass this barrier and form a new trading range, or will the strength of this resistance level push the price downwards?

The sustained growth and engagement of users on Threads and other Meta platforms could have a positive impact on the company's upward trend.

While reaching the $300 level is a significant achievement, the true victory lies in surpassing and maintaining this milestone.

After the closing bell on Tuesday, July 11, the stock closed at $298.29, trading down by 1.39%.