Burgers, Fries, And A $300 Stock Price: The Tantalizing Journey Of McDonald's To Financial Stardom

McDonald's has introduced flavor-enhancing changes to their popular Big Mac and McDouble burgers and removed artificial preservatives from some food items in their quest for a tastier fast food experience.

These enhancements are positively impacting McDonald's appeal to investors, with their shares reaching record highs.

The long-term trend for McDonald's stock could continue towards the $400 mark if investors do not deem the $300 price too high.

For many years, McDonald's Corp MCD has been serving up two of their most beloved burgers, the Big Mac and McDouble. To keep things fresh and delicious, they've just unleashed a wave of flavor-enhancing changes to these longtime favorites.

The Big Mac first appeared all way back in 1967 and was originally created by Jim Delligatti in Pittsburgh! From its humble origins, the burger sold at 45 cents, $4.07 in 2023.

Over 500 million Big Macs are sold in the US each year, accounting for a big chunk of the company's yearly profit. The McDouble was introduced 30 years after the Big Mac and was created as a variation of the cheeseburger.

The enhancements to the flavor of these burgers will include having much softer buns that are grilled at a different temperature to improve the searing process, and improvements will be made to how the cheese is melted to add more consistency.

McDonald's constantly improves their menu to bring customers an even tastier fast food experience.

They have added the sensational Big Mac sauce as a side option and 100% fresh quarter pounder beef made-to-order. To make their meals more delicious, they've removed artificial preservatives from some of their food items.

There is little doubt that these constant enhancements are increasing the company's appeal to existing and potential investors. McDonald's shares are on the up and creating record highs right now.

Price smashed the previous all-time high from November 2022 at $281 on April 3rd 2023. Since the breakout occurred, price continued to climb up 3.66%.

As we have seen a swift move up recently, a correction is expected, and if that plays out, we could see a decline to support at $281, which was the previous resistance level.

The daily 20 & 50 simple moving averages are angling up, suggesting a bull trend is in play. Following a pullback, we expect support to hold price from falling and push it back to the upside.

The next bounce should take price up towards the $300 psychological round number. $300 will be a testing point because it will be clear then if the investors deem the price of McDonald's stock too high.

If this is not the case, we should see a long-term trend continue towards the next round number, $400!

After the closing bell on Friday, April 21, the stock closed at $292.06, trading up by 0.36%.