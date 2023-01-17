Winners Announced for the "Blockchain Gaming Awards Ceremony 2022"

ABGA "Blockchain Gaming Awards Ceremony 2022" was successfully held

On January 17, 2023, the "Blockchain Gaming Awards Ceremony 2022 " hosted by Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance (ABGA) and specially sponsored by DeepBrain Chain was successfully held.

ABGA "Blockchain Gaming Awards Ceremony 2022" is one of the most comprehensive awards event hosted by ABGA. It aims to build a highly professional influence in the blockchain industry in Asia and worldwide. The first ABGA "Blockchain Gaming Awards Ceremony 2022" fully guaranteed the authority of the selection results with a substantial expert jury and a complete evaluation mechanism including the community voting process. ABGA "Blockchain Gaming Awards Ceremony 2022" set up 8 categories of awards, and they are Most Influential Blockchain Games, Most Influential Comprehensive Projects, Most Influential Crypto Media, Most Influential Investment Institutions, Most Promising Game Projects, Most Popular Game Projects, Most Popular NFT Projects, and Most Popular Web3 Communities. All these awards are set to recognize and encourage industry institutions and practitioners who are bravely building with innovation and pioneering in this industry.

The final winners for the ABGA "Blockchain Gaming Awards Ceremony 2022" were officially announced on the afternoon of January 17. Representatives from each award category gave their acceptance speeches and 2023 Roadmap at the awards ceremony.

The ceremony's three most blockbuster awards are: Most Popular Game Projects, Most Popular NFT Projects and Most Popular Web3 Communities. Candidate that competed for the awards were selected by registering on the ABGA website or nominating by the community.

From January1st to 13th, ABGA received more than 20,000 votes from web3 communities, and the final winners for the three awards were determined by the voting results on January 13th.

Here are the Top 20 projects from each mentioned category that prevailed in the competitive voting (In no particular order)：

TOP 20 for Most Popular Game Projects：

Defina, Tap Fantasy, Gameta, Guild of Guardians, Drunk Robots, Upland, X World Games, Big Time, The Next World, Evermoon, MMMM(Make Music, Make Mess), Orbit Meta, Owlando, Era7: Game of Truth, MEEET, FOTA, Galaxy Blitz, Mirror World, Sakura Planet, MetaToyCity

TOP 20 for Most Popular NFT Projects

Element, Mimic Shhans, Azuki, Dr.Ji, Soulda16, Pudgy Penguins, Theirsverse, NFTGO, WonderPals, DeGods, CheersUP, ON1 Force, Magic Eden, tofuNFT, FindTruman, Nswap, VOKA AI, DGG Network, NFTSTAR, Kunoichi Gakuen

TOP 20 for Most Popular Web3 Communities

Moledao, METAERA, Treasure Dao, Guildfi, YGG SEA, Avocado Guild, IndiGG, Everland DAO, Pro Gamer DAO, Force Community, Kommunitas, Nova Global, GStar, Assure, GrowthBoom, DeGame, Club Salad, Galaxy Blitz, Melody, DGG Network

In addition to the three most popular awards, the event also featured five significant awards: Most Influential Blockchain Games, Most Influential Comprehensive Projects, Most Influential Crypto Media, Most Influential Investment Institutions and Most Promising Game Projects. The nomination of the above awards was based on publicly available data throughout 2022 and the recommendation from one of ABGA's Diamond or Platinum Members. Winners were evaluated by a panel of professional judges through many criteria.

Here are the top teams from each category (In no particular order)：

TOP 20 for Most Influential Blockchain Games

Axie Infinity, Gala Games, StepN, Mobox, Star Atlas, Aavegotchi, Defi Kingdoms, Alien Worlds, Gods Unchained, Splinterlands, League of Kingdoms, Tiny World, Thetan Arena, Era7:Game of Truth, Tap Fantasy, Ultimate Champions, Illuvium, Benji Bananas, The Sandbox, Big Time

TOP 20 for Most Influential Comprehensive Projects

Protocol Labs, Klaytn, Polygon, Monsta Chain, NFTb, UKISS, Enjinstarter, IOST, YGG, XPLA, Marblex, Node Real, Footprint, Degame, Lingose, Ipolloverse, NFTStar, Element, Mix Marvel, Castbox

TOP 20 for Most Influential Crypto Media

Cointelegraph Chinese, Blockcast, Metainsight, BlockTides, MetaEra, Edge of NFT, CryptonewZ, MarsBit, PANews, Coinlive, Odaily, Jinse Finance, 8BTC, BitAddict, Foresight News, BlockBeats, ChainCatcher, Coinvoice, Voice Of Crypto, Blocklike

TOP 40 for Most Influential Investment Institutions

FBG Capital, Spark Digital Capital, Bitrise Capital, Chain Capital, Cryptomeria Capital, Waterdrip Capital, Koi Capital, Mint Ventures, 2140 Ventures, Bing Ventures, Huobi Ventures, Kucoin Ventures, MEXC Ventures, CGV FoF, BKEX Labs, Avatar Capital, Plutus. VC, Infinity Ventures Crypto, Big Candle Capital, Krust, Polygon Ventures, IBG Capital, Lead Capital, Foresight Ventures, CryptoBuddy, IOSG, Hashkey, A&T Capital, Fenbushi Capital, NGC Ventures, LD Capital, HG Ventures, OKX Blockdream Ventures, TrueGlobalVentures, Binxin Ventures, Cipholio Ventures, Binance Labs, SNZ Capital, ROK Capital, Animoca Brands

TOP 10 for Most Promising Game Projects

X Rush, Mythic Protocol, Fantaverse, Seeds, Atlantis, Klaydice, Iskra, The Beacon, Honor World, WebCityClub.

Congratulations to all the winners in the ABGA "Blockchain Gaming Awards Ceremony 2022"! In 2023, ABGA will keep promoting the further development in blockchain gaming!

About ABGA

ABGA, known as Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance, is an ecological alliance established by leading institutions in the global blockchain industry. Through various online and offline activities and the latest industry analysis and discussion, ABGA's members are combined to discover, invest and incubate potential projects to promote the vigorous development of blockchain games. Since establishment, ABGA has recruited more than 100 members and has covered more than 100K users.

