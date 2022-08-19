Consumer Slowdown Leads To Investor Fear

Bitcoin BTC/USD has plummeted today, as it failed to hold $23,000 as support, which is a key level as mentioned previously. There was not an independent catalyst which led to the heavy selling pressure, but the S&P 500 rejecting and failing to continue its recovery contributed to Bitcoin’s drop. Furthermore, Bitcoin broke a key upwards-sloping trendline (which dates back to the bottom in June), indicating a significant move to the downside was imminent from a technical perspective.
There is a general consensus for market participants that consumption is starting to slow. Walmart CFO Rainey spoke about the adjustment of spending behaviour from their customers. He said:
"Instead of buying maybe deli meats or beef, they're trading down to things like canned tuna, chicken and, even, beans. We're seeing the same thing in the quantity, where they're trading down for smaller pack sizes that are more affordable. So instead of buying 12 items to buy six items in a pack"
"We expect inflation to continue to influence the choices that families make, and we're adjusting to that reality"
Risk assets struggle during periods of high inflation coupled with consumer weakness, hence leading to the recent selling pressure for Bitcoin and the crypto market.
Nonetheless, institutional investment continues to pour into the crypto space. Between 2021 and 2022 investment has increased from $3.6 billion to $21.6 billion, including the biggest tech giants. The company behind Google, Alphabet, has remarkably invested $1.5 billion into blockchain and crypto firms, such as Fireblocks, Dapper Labs, Voltage and the Digital Currency Group.
Despite the macroeconomic downturn resulting in lower prices in the short term, the most adopted crypto projects won’t stay cheap for long.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.