DST Announces Results of Annual General Meeting and Appointment of Officers

MONTREAL, QUEBEC – TheNewswire - August 9, 2022 – Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST" or the "Corporation") DST DST (OTC:DNDDF) is pleased to announce that the three nominees listed in the management information circular dated July 4, 2022 (the "Record Date"), were elected to the Corporation's Board of Directors during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") that was held in Montreal on August 8, 2022. These directors are Messrs. Mario Jacob, Robert Sellars and David Lemieux. A total of 55,212,559 Subordinated Voting Shares and 2,500,000 Multiple-Voting Shares were voted by proxies, representing 86.01% of the shares issued and outstanding at the Record Date.

At the AGM, the shareholders of the Corporation also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration. The Corporation's Stock Option Plan was also ratified and re-approved by the majority of shareholders.

Following the AGM, the Board of Directors appointed the following officers of the Corporation for the ensuing year:

David Lemieux: President and Chief Executive Officer

Arved Marin: Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Jean-Philippe Mai: Executive Vice President

Jean Tardif: General Manager, Thetford Mines Operations

About Dundee Sustainable Technologies, a corporation controlled by Dundee Corporation

The Corporation is engaged in the development and commercialisation of environment-friendly technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining industry. Through the development of patented, proprietary processes, DST extracts precious and base metals from mineralised material, concentrates and tailings, while stabilising contaminants such as arsenic, which could not otherwise be extracted or stabilised with conventional processes because of metallurgical issues or environmental considerations.

DST has filed, published and was granted patents for the GlassLock Process™ and CLEVR Process™ in numerous countries.

