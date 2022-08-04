Is the EUR/CHF overbought or oversold?

EUR/CHF 1D, with 50-MA
To implement this strategy, traders might want to look for overbought and oversold zones in the RSI and the CCI (Commodity Channel Index) which can indicate trend reversals.
The CCI is an oscillating indicator that measures the price difference between an instrument’s current price and its moving average (MA) and the standard deviation of the moving average. The CCI settings used in the above chart makes use of a 20-candlestick time period, which is a standard time frame for the CCI. The periods of 30 and 40 are also frequently employed in the CCI since they produce a less volatile indicator of price movements.
The CCI can be used to spot overbought and oversold conditions which is why it can be paired with the RSI for confirmation of this condition. Typically, the CCI is an ideal indicator for predicting the next swing as it registers faster than the RSI and divergences are more easily spotted. Initially, you would want to find divergences between the price action and the CCI, with the RSI used for the final confirmation.
EUR/CHF 4H, with CCI and RSI Indicators
At its current price, after knocking off the 0.97000 support level, the CCI is pointing to the EUR/CHF being in a highly overbought condition. This perspective is in the 4-hour time frame. The RSI is a little less adamant on this note, so entering a short position might be too early.
