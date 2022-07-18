 Skip to main content

Short Interest Sector Focus: Technology Sector
Christopher Sappo , Benzinga Contributor  
July 18, 2022 9:50am   Comments
As of the close of business on Friday, 7/15, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest stocks within the Technology Sector.

Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator. 

 

  • MICROSTRATEGY        MSTR    42.4850
  • RIOT BLOCKCHAIN IN    RIOT    40.9940
  • MICROVISION INC        MVIS    32.3500
  • VUZIX CORP        VUZI    27.0389
  • DESKTOP METAL INC    DM    26.3102
  • CLEANSPARK INC        CLSK    23.1045
  • PAR TECHNOLOGY CP    PAR    21.9526
  • AVAYA HOLDINGS COR    AVYA    20.2438
  • SMART GLOBAL HLDGS    SGH    20.2353
  • ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES    ARRY    19.5014

    • Overview:
    The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. With Benzinga and Tidal Markets’ Real Time Short Interest Data offering, Short Interest data is now aggregated and disseminated every 15 minutes, Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm EST. Investment managers will now retain the ability to track stock market movements reliably throughout the trading day. Additionally included in the subscription offering is an end-of-day datafile containing Short Interest Data for each security, transmitted at 7am EST daily, for all activity from the prior day. For more information please contact Benzinga or Tidal Markets directly.

    ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE

    This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

     

