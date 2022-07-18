Short Interest Sector Focus: Technology Sector

As of the close of business on Friday, 7/15, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest stocks within the Technology Sector.

Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator.

MICROSTRATEGY MSTR 42.4850

RIOT BLOCKCHAIN IN RIOT 40.9940

MICROVISION INC MVIS 32.3500

VUZIX CORP VUZI 27.0389

DESKTOP METAL INC DM 26.3102

CLEANSPARK INC CLSK 23.1045

PAR TECHNOLOGY CP PAR 21.9526

AVAYA HOLDINGS COR AVYA 20.2438

SMART GLOBAL HLDGS SGH 20.2353

ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES ARRY 19.5014

Overview:

The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. With Benzinga and Tidal Markets’ Real Time Short Interest Data offering, Short Interest data is now aggregated and disseminated every 15 minutes, Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm EST. Investment managers will now retain the ability to track stock market movements reliably throughout the trading day. Additionally included in the subscription offering is an end-of-day datafile containing Short Interest Data for each security, transmitted at 7am EST daily, for all activity from the prior day. For more information please contact Benzinga or Tidal Markets directly.

ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE