 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Brunswick (BC) Just Overtook The 50-Day Moving Average
Zacks , Zacks, Benzinga Contributor  
July 14, 2022 11:38am   Comments
Share:
Brunswick BC Just Overtook The 50-Day Moving Average

Brunswick (NYSE: BC) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, BC broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Shares of BC have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 7.6%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that BC could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider BC's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch BC for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

Image sourced from Shutterstock

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (BC)

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Brunswick
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 13, 2022
8 Analysts Have This to Say About Brunswick
Brunswick Expects Freedom Boat Club To Surpass 50K Memberships
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: contributorsNews Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com