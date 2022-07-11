 Skip to main content

Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ July 2022
CME Group  
July 11, 2022 1:43pm   Comments
Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ July 2022

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures volume and open interest

In June 2022, CME Crude Palm Oil volume totaled 31,653 lots (791,325 metric tons) and the end-of-month open interest was 48,318 lots (1,207,950 metric tons).

Volume during the first three contract months was 12,238, which was about 39% of the total monthly volume.

End-of-month open interest during the first three contract months was 17,352, which was about 36% of the total open interest.

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil volume and OI by expiry

 

Source: CME Group

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil Historical Volume and OI

 

Source: CME Group

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil price and volatility

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures* settled at $1,112.75 per metric ton at the end of June 2022, creating a -$309.50 price movement from the beginning of the month.

During the month, 20-Day rolling volatility ranged from 25.0% to 62.2%, with an average of 41.3%.

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil price (dollars/metric ton)

 

Source: CME Group

Bean Oil – Palm Oil spread, Palm Oil – Gasoil Spread price and Palm Oil FOB Indonesia basis price

Bean Oil – Palm Oil (BOPO)** price increased from $295.59 per ton at the beginning of the month to $428.94 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was $133.35.

Bean Oil – Palm Oil Spread (dollars/metric ton)
 

Source: CME Group

Palm Oil – Gasoil (POGO)*** decreased from $208.85 per ton at the beginning of the month to -$23.25 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was -$232.10.

Palm Oil – Gasoil Spread (dollars/metric ton)

Source: CME Group

The FOB Indonesia basis****, the price spread between Indonesian and Malaysian crude palm oil, decreased from $227.75 per ton at the beginning of the month to $197.25 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was -$30.50.

Palm Oil FOB Indonesia basis price (dollars/metric ton)

Indonesian crude palm oil prices were not assessed during May 2022. In addition, the FOB Indonesia basis prices for June 2022 were calculated using Refinitiv crude palm oil FOB Indonesia second forward month prices, instead of the third forward month. Source: CME Group.

Originally posted here...

 

Posted-In: CME Group Partner ContentCommodities Markets

