Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ July 2022

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures volume and open interest

In June 2022, CME Crude Palm Oil volume totaled 31,653 lots (791,325 metric tons) and the end-of-month open interest was 48,318 lots (1,207,950 metric tons).

Volume during the first three contract months was 12,238, which was about 39% of the total monthly volume.

End-of-month open interest during the first three contract months was 17,352, which was about 36% of the total open interest.

Source: CME Group

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil price and volatility

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures* settled at $1,112.75 per metric ton at the end of June 2022, creating a -$309.50 price movement from the beginning of the month.

During the month, 20-Day rolling volatility ranged from 25.0% to 62.2%, with an average of 41.3%.

Bean Oil – Palm Oil spread, Palm Oil – Gasoil Spread price and Palm Oil FOB Indonesia basis price

Bean Oil – Palm Oil (BOPO)** price increased from $295.59 per ton at the beginning of the month to $428.94 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was $133.35.