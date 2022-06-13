LeeWay Services Files For $17 Million IPO

Freight brokerage and logistics services provider LeeWay Services Inc. filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday to raise up to $17 million in an initial public offering.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it plans to be listed on the Nasdaq but hasn't decided on a ticker yet. ThinkEquity is the sole bookrunner on the deal. LeeWay didn't disclose any pricing terms.

"LeeWay Services operates a freight brokerage and transportation platform that matches shipper loads with carrier capacity, which is primarily provided by small carriers and independent owner-operators. The loads are primarily full truckload and often need specialized trailers such as refrigeration or flatbeds in addition to dry vans. LeeWay is also in the process of developing a next-generation digital freight platform to serve its customers," the company said in a statement.

LeeWay Services booked $36 million in revenue for the 12 months that ended March 31.

LeeWay's portfolio includes LeeWay Global Logistics, a technology-based freight brokerage company that provides transportation management solutions, and E-Commerce Seller Financing, an end-to-end cloud-based financing platform that offers loans for small and midsized e-commerce companies.

