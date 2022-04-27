ORMP: Broadening IP Protection, Positive Physician Indicators & Studies Advancing

By M. Marin

Broadening patent IP protection…

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ORMP has received another patent, augmenting its already sizable IP portfolio. The European Patent Office granted Oramed a patent for NASH. The patent, which has been granted to Oramed in the U.S., is also pending in several additional markets, as well.

… NASH study completes enrollment

The company recently announced that it had achieved 100% enrollment in its Phase 2 global NASH trial in which its oral insulin capsule ORMD-0801 is being studied for the treatment of patients with NASH assessing the safety and potential efficacy of ORMD-0801, ORMP's lead product, oral insulin, in type 2 diabetes (T2D) patients with NASH. In a previous study, ORMD-0801 showed a 30% relative reduction in liver fat, supporting the company's moving NASH clinical trials forward.

Multiple clinical development programs underway

Oramed has multiple clinical development programs underway, which we believe underscores the potential versatility of the company's oral protein delivery platform technology. The company believes that ORMD-0801 could become the first commercial oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes.

Results from a diabetes market survey Oramed commissioned indicate the potential for positive endorsements of ORMD-0801. Following their review of the existing data from ORMD-0801 studies, 76% of 170 doctors surveyed indicated their inclination to prescribe it for T2D patients (see below).

These positive results are consistent with a KOL (Key Opinion Leader) webinar Oramed recently hosted on the need for oral insulin in T2D. The KOL speakers appeared receptive to and positive about the prospects for ORMD-0801, if the results of the company's clinical efforts are successful.

