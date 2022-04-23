Izotropic Moves to Educate New Demographics on Breast CT, Engages New Consultants for Investor Relations & Awareness

VANCOUVER, BC - TheNewswire - April 18, 2022 - Izotropic Corporation ("Izotropic" or the "Company") (CSE:IZO) (CNSX:IZO.CN) (OTC:IZOZF) (FSE:1R3), a company commercializing a dedicated breast CT (computed tomography) imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers, announces it has partnered with new consultants for investor awareness and investor relations services. In a move to educate new audiences and demographics on the Company's value proposition and upcoming catalysts relative to potential investment, the Company has engaged Blaze Capital and Westmount Capital.

Founded by stock market educator Mr. Justin Caron, Blaze Capital has amassed over 40,000 subscribers on YouTube, garnering over 4 million video views and over 100 million minutes of watch time. In addition to stock market video content, Blaze Capital offers investors a place within a stock market community where they can join the thousands of users active in their investment portal, participate in paid stock-centered chatrooms, and subscribe to their paid newsletter for market insights and access to Mr. Caron's stock portfolio positions. With a well-established audience that continues to grow, Blaze Capital has recently begun providing investor awareness services by partnering with select small-cap Canadian securities companies. Blaze Capital will be presenting Izotropic across its platforms by featuring the Company's forthcoming development progress and news flow through a series of 30 YouTube videos and ongoing coverage with its investor database through its paid newsletter.

"Looking at Blaze Capital's audience demographics, almost 90% are under the age of 44, and over 30% of their total audience are female," said Dr. John McGraw, CEO of Izotropic. "While patients in this age range may not be regularly imaged for breast cancer, we do know that the younger a patient is at the onset of breast cancer the more aggressive the cancer typically is, and unfortunately harder to see on imaging due to higher breast densities associated with younger women. We also know that investors in this age range care greatly about socially responsible investing and are investing earlier and more than previous generations1. Our partnership with Blaze Capital is one of multiple planned initiatives to bring our message to this powerful younger group of potential investors."

The agreement terms are for USD 50k with coverage initiating April 19, 2022, and do not have a final completion date; rather, the agreement length will be dictated by Izotropic's news flow over time to generate the specified number of videos spotlighting the Company's progress.­­

To further diversify Izotropic's investor base and reach, the Company has engaged Switzerland-based Westmount Capital to provide European investor relations services throughout Europe's leading financial capitals. Westmount Capital will provide Izotropic with exposure and introductions to its network of high net-worth investors, family offices, institutional brokers, analysts and institutional fund managers, and companies and entrepreneurs participating in the MedTech sector across Europe to which Izotropic will be making individual presentations. They will be assisting with the translation of corporate materials and the planning and preparation for potential European investment conferences. The agreement terms are for CHF 8,000 (Eight thousand Swiss Francs) per month for an initial three-month term with an option to continue on a month-to-month basis and for 200,000 stock options which have been granted to the Westmount team at an exercise price of $0.65. The stock options are in effect for a one (1) year term, with a vesting schedule of 50% after 30 calendar days and 50% after 90 calendar days.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Dr. John McGraw, CEO

Investor Relations Contact:

James Berard

Email: jberard@izocorp.com

Cell: 778-228-2314

Toll Free: 1-833-IZOCORP ext.1

Media Inquiries Contact:

Jaclyn Thast

Email: jaclyn@izocorp.com

Toll Free: 1-833-IZOCORP ext.3

About Izotropic Corporation

Izotropic Corporation is the only publicly traded company commercializing a dedicated breast CT imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers. To expedite patient and provider access to IzoView, Izotropic's initial clinical study intends to demonstrate superior performance of diagnostic breast CT imaging over diagnostic mammography procedures and will initiate in Q2 2022. In follow-on clinical studies, Izotropic intends to validate platform applications, including breast screening in radiology, treatment planning and monitoring in surgical oncology, and breast reconstruction and implant monitoring in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain statements that are "Forward-Looking Statements," which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions, projections, and expectations of the Company's management, business, and its knowledge of the relevant market and economic environment in which it operates. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate" and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are not guarantees of performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, and as such, they may cause future results of the Company's activity to differ significantly from the content and implications of such statements. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law. Neither the Company nor its shareholders, officers, and consultants shall be liable for any action and the results of any action taken by any person based on the information contained herein, including without limitation the purchase or sale of Company securities. Nothing in this document should be deemed to be medical or other advice of any kind. All images are for illustrative purposes only. IzoView is not yet approved for sale.

1 https://fortune.com/2021/11/18/millennials-genz-investing-markets-wealth-transfer/

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.