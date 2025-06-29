Sam Altman Warns Users Not To Blindly Trust ChatGPT Despite Its Rising Fame, Says 'AI Hallucinates, It Should Be The Tech That You Don't Trust That Much'

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has cautioned against the unreserved trust that users have been placing in the company’s AI chatbot, ChatGPT, despite its increasing popularity.

What Happened: In a recent interview, Altman expressed astonishment at the extent of trust users have in ChatGPT, OpenAI’s AI chatbot. While acknowledging its widespread use, Altman stressed that the technology is far from infallible.

During the inaugural episode of OpenAI’s official podcast, Altman voiced his concerns, cautioning that AI can produce misleading or false content and should not be trusted without question.

He disclosed that despite its unreliability, millions continue to employ ChatGPT for a variety of purposes, including research and parenting advice.

"People have a very high degree of trust in ChatGPT, which is interesting, because AI hallucinates. It should be the tech that you don't trust that much," he said.

Also Read: Rates Of Hallucination In AI Models From Google, OpenAI On The Rise

Altman also touched upon the new features of ChatGPT, such as persistent memory and potential ad-based models, which have sparked new privacy concerns.

In the face of legal challenges from media houses like The New York Times, Altman underscored the importance of transparency and preserving user trust.

Also Read: ChatGPT Is Fabricating Information: Why That’s a Problem For Every Industry, Not Just Journalism

While Altman remains hopeful about the future of AI, he insisted on the necessity for honesty about the technology’s shortcomings. “It’s not super reliable,” he conceded. “We need to be honest about that.”

Why It Matters:

The warning from Altman comes at a time when AI technology, particularly chatbots, are gaining traction across various sectors. The popularity of ChatGPT underscores the growing reliance on AI for everyday tasks.

However, Altman’s cautionary note serves as a reminder of the inherent limitations of AI technology and the potential risks of overreliance.

His emphasis on transparency and user trust also highlights the ethical considerations that companies must address as they continue to innovate and push the boundaries of AI.

Read Next

‘Godfather Of AI’ Explains Why ChatGPT, Copilot, And Other AI Chatbots Hallucinate