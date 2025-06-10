Uber Technologies Inc UBER is cruising, with its stock price up 37.53% in 2025, just 7% shy of its 52-week high of $93.60. Now also boosted by a robotaxi partnership with Wayve, Uber's dominant 68% U.S. rideshare market share and global reach in 10,000 cities keep investors revved up.

But with Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, eyeing more mergers and acquisitions (M&A) after Palo Alto Networks Inc's PANW CEO joined Uber's board, can this tech titan keep accelerating, or is it time to pump the brakes?

UBER Price Performance: A Smooth Ride With Bumps

Uber's stock has climbed 26.65% over the past year, outpacing the S&P 500's 24% gain, and a 4.64% pop in the last five days shows renewed momentum.

Despite a 1.38% dip this month, the stock's trajectory aligns with its affordable product slate – like UberX Share—driving user growth. The Wayve deal, leveraging the UK's 2026 autonomous vehicle pilot push, adds sizzle.

Meanwhile, Link's "small position" bet, with plans to buy dips, signals confidence in Uber's M&A potential, especially after its $1 billion Wayve investment.

UBER Technicals: Green Lights With A Yellow Flash

Uber's chart is mostly bullish. The stock trades above its eight-day Simple Moving Average (SMA, $84.76), 50-day SMA ($80.77) and 200-day SMA ($74.13), signaling upward momentum.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD, 0.85) reinforces this, pointing to continued strength. However, a 20-day SMA ($87.62) slightly above the stock price of $86.90 hints at mild bearish pressure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI, 55.86) sits comfortably in neutral territory, suggesting room to run before overheating.

Support at $80 offers a safety net for dip-buyers, while resistance near $90 tests the bulls.

Uber's price surge, Wayve partnership, and M&A buzz make it a hot ticket. Technicals lean bullish, but the 20-day SMA flags caution. While those looking to enter a position in Uber may buy on pullbacks to $80 for a smoother ride, the conservative investor might wait for a breakout above $90. Uber's not autonomous yet, but it's surely in the fast lane.

