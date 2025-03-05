MongoDB Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. MDB will release its fourth-quarter financial results, after the closing bell, on Wednesday, March 5.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 67 cents per share, down from 86 cents per share in the year-ago period. MongoDB projects quarterly revenue of $519.84 million, compared to $458 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 24, MongoDB announced it had acquired Voyage AI, which powered advanced AI applications.

MongoDB shares fell 1.9% to close at $254.38 on Tuesday.

Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $350 on March 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $400 to $350 on March 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Scotiabank analyst Patrick Colville maintained a Sector Perform rating and slashed the price target from $350 to $275 on Jan. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

China Renaissance analyst Colin Liu initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $351 on Jan. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Thomas Blakey initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $344 on Jan. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

