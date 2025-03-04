MongoDB Q4 Preview: In-line Or Marginally Higher Results Expected By Bullish Analyst

Shares of MongoDB Inc MDB rose in early trading on Tuesday, ahead of its fourth-quarter results to be reported on Wednesday, March 5.

The company is likely to report in-line or marginally better fourth-quarter results and guide to subscription revenue growth of around 18% for fiscal 2026, according to Rosenblatt Securities.

The MongoDB Analyst: Analyst Blair Abernethy reaffirmed a Buy rating and price target of $350.

The MongoDB Thesis: The company is likely to report quarterly total revenue of $517 million, slightly short of the consensus, while coming in-line with the guidance range, Abernethy said in the note.

"We expect Mongo's Subscriptions Revenue to grow 13% Y/Y to $502m (97% of Total Revenue) and Services Revenue to $15m (growth of 15% Y/Y)," Abernethy added.

MongoDB could report earnings of 67 cents per share, beating consensus of 66 cents per share, the analyst stated.

"We believe the enterprise database spending environment, legacy application migrations, and next generation AI application development activity in Q4 have remained relatively stable drivers for Mongo," he wrote.

"We continue to watch Mongo's Cloud-based Atlas adoption as it generates most of its revenue and growth from consumption charges for Atlas."

MDB Price Action: Shares of MongoDB had declined by 4.33% to $247.80 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

