C3.ai Stock Faces Bearish Signals Ahead Of Q1 Earnings — Can AI Recover?

Wall Street expects C3.ai Inc AI to report a negative 13 cents in earnings per share (EPS) and $86.94 million in revenues when the company reports first-quarter earnings on Thursday after market hours.

The stock is down 25.61% over the past year, 18.65% year-to-date.

Let’s look at what the charts indicate for C3.ai stock and how the stock currently maps against Wall Street estimates.

C3.ai Stock Chart Strongly Bearish Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

C3.ai is facing a strongly bearish trend. The stock closed Tuesday at $23.45, up 0.47% for the day, but below its five, 20 and 50-day exponential moving averages.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

This bearish momentum is confirmed as the share price remains below its eight-day simple moving average of $23.67, 20-day SMA of $24.37 and 50-day SMA of $26.62, all of which are bearish signals.

Additionally, the stock is trading well below its 200-day simple moving average of $27.16, indicating continued bearish sentiment in the longer term.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is at a negative 0.89, further reinforces the bearish outlook for C3.ai. However, with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 37.33, the stock is approaching oversold territory, suggesting a potential for reversal or slight buying pressure.

The Bollinger Bands (25) range between $22.57 and $26.61, which supports the bearish view as the stock trades in the lower band.

Overall, C3.ai's technical indicators suggest a predominantly bearish trend, but the almost oversold RSI hints at a possible rebound.

Read Also: C3.ai Stock Faces Death Cross — A Sign Of Trouble For AI Pioneer?

C3.ai Analysts See 17% Upside

Ratings & Consensus Estimates: The consensus analyst rating on C3.ai stock stands at an Outperform currently with a price target of $32.21.

The latest analyst ratings from Morgan Stanley, Canaccord Genuity and Piper Sandler indicate a 16.81% upside for C3.ai stock with an average price target of $27.33.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock