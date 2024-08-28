Dell Before The Bell: Will Q2 Earnings Propel The Stock Higher?

Dell Technologies Inc DELL will be reporting its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Wall Street expects $1.71 in EPS and $24.138 billion in revenues as the company reports after market hours.

The stock is up 91.43% over the past year, 46.38% year-to-date.

Let’s look at what the charts indicate for Dell stock and how the stock currently maps against Wall Street estimates.

Dell Stock Charts Mixed Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Dell stock is navigating a complex technical landscape with both bullish and bearish signals in play.

The stock is currently priced at $110.20, showing short-term bullish indicators as it trades above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $104.21.

This suggests some positive momentum in the near term. Though the stock is right below the eight-day SMA of $111.12 which may hint at the possibility of some hiccups in this momentum.

However, the 50-day SMA stands at $121.65, indicating a bearish trend as the current price is below this level. The 200-day SMA of $107.83 provides a bullish signal as the stock is above this longer-term average.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator at a negative 1.80, however, points to bearish momentum.

Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 48.49 suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, while the Bollinger Bands — ranging from $90.05 to $121.37 — however, support a slight bullish stance with the stock trading in the upper band.

Overall, while there is buying pressure that could indicate future bullish movement, the prevailing technical indicators suggest a cautious approach.

Dell Analysts See Over 35% Upside

Ratings & Consensus Estimates: The consensus analyst rating on Dell stock stands at a Buy currently with a price target of $108.18.

The latest analyst ratings from BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup suggest an average price target of $149 for Dell stock. This implies a potential 35.94% upside based on their recent evaluations.

DELL Price Action: Dell stock was trading at $109.05 at the time of publication.

